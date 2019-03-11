This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 11 March, 2019
'Extremely encouraging': HPV uptake rate in Ireland is now at 70%

This marks an increase of 20 percentage points in just over two years.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 11 Mar 2019, 1:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,499 Views 13 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Antonio Gravante
Image: Shutterstock/Antonio Gravante

THE HSE HAS confirmed that the uptake rate for the HPV vaccine is now at 70%, marking an increase of 20 percentage points in just over two years. 

The confirmation comes as the HSE vaccination teams return to second level schools across the country to administer the second dose of the vaccine to first year girls. 

Head of the HSE national immunisation office Dr Lucy Jessop said it was “extremely encouraging and important that Ireland had achieved such a marked increase in such a relatively short period of time”. 

Dr Jessop said that “the World Health Organization has remarked on Ireland’s achievements and I urge all parents to ensure they get the vaccine which is safe and effective”. 

“It has been well articulated in recent months that eliminating cervical cancer is now an achievable goal, nationally and internationally,” she said.

If we continue on this path and continue to increase our uptake rates, we can look forward to future generations living in a world where this cancer is eradicated.

The HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) represents a family of very common viruses that are passed on during sex. Most people will get a HPV infection in their lifetime and it usually clears up by itself.

For women, ongoing HPV infections can cause abnormal changes to the lining of the cervix that, if left untreated, can lead to cervical cancer. Most cervical cancers are caused by the HPV virus.

HPV patient advocate Laura Brennan said: “I’m thrilled that people are listening – listening to the reality of what life with cervical cancer is really like and finding out for themselves that this vaccine is safe and effective and along with cervical screening, it’s the best tool that we have to help us move towards eradicating cervical cancer.”

Dr Jessop today also reiterated the importance for parents of speaking directly with the school vaccination teams, their local GPs and their local pharmacists.

“It is so important that parents access trusted sources of information and our website hpv.ie continues to be updated and continues to act as an excellent resource for everyone seeking information,” she said.

She further reminded parents that a catch up facility is available for girls still in second level school.

“Anyone who may have hesitated previously can contact our schools teams and get their daughter vaccinated,” Dr Jessop said.

A HSE media campaign begins this week to coincide with the arrival of HSE vaccination teams into secondary schools.

