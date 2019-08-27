This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family of Laura Brennan say today is a 'bittersweet day' as the HPV vaccine is extended to boys

First-year students will be able to get the HPV vaccine this September.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 4,465 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4783735
Laura Brennan, who died of cervical cancer after campaigning for the HPV vaccine.
Laura Brennan, who died of cervical cancer after campaigning for the HPV vaccine.
Laura Brennan, who died of cervical cancer after campaigning for the HPV vaccine.

THE FAMILY OF HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan today urged all first-year students to get the HPV vaccination.

Health Minister Simon Harris said today was an important milestone as he extended the HPV vaccine to boys.

Speaking at the launch this morning, Brennan’s brother, Kevin Brennan, said:

“Laura poured herself into this campaign, knowing every time she told her story, it had a potential to save a life.”

Describing today as a “bittersweet day” for his family, he said his sister would still alive had she been vaccinated.

When she got diagnosed, she got in touch with the HSE to say that she wanted to get involved in the campaign to increase the vaccine uptake.

Uptake in the numbers of girls getting vaccinated increased again last year after it droppd to a low of 50%. It now stands at 70%.

Health Minister Simon Harris paid tribute to Brennan at today’s launch in Dublin.

“We all continue to be inspired and motivated by one incredible woman who is sadly longer with us, but will forever be the guiding lights on this journey associated by many with a very simple phrase. Thank you, Laura,” he said.

Harris said Brennan was a “truly inspirational woman”, and thanked her brother Kevin for speaking at the launch, and for his tireless work in getting GAA players involved in wearing pins to highlight the HPV vaccine.

Her brother Kevin said his sister wanted to ensure that as many young people got the vaccine as possible.

“What would she think if she know you’ve walked on the streets and around towns and bumped into countless men, women and children, probably wearing the HPV vaccine pin,” said Kevin.

Related Reads

11.08.19 Explainer: The HPV vaccine is free for boys from next month - here's why that's important
06.09.17 FactCheck: No, the reported side effects of the HPV vaccine do NOT outweigh the proven benefits

The HSE has also launched a new ad campaign for the vaccine.

Dr Lucy Jessop, HSE National Director, Immunisation Office said each year about 400 men and women develop HPV related cancers and over 100 people die.

“As parents we want to do everything we can to protect our children, and ensure they’re up to date with all their vaccines,” she said.

Today’s launch is for those parents with children just starting first year in secondary school, said Dr Jessop. 

Parents are being urged to look out for the information packs with leaflets and additional information about the vaccine which will be coming home in their children’s schoolbags in the next couple of weeks. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie