This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE urges people with the flu to stay away from hospitals

Do not go unless you are an at-risk person or your flu is getting worse after a week, Dr Vida Hamilton has advised.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 1:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,774 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4937516
Image: Shutterstock/Yuliya Apanasenko
Image: Shutterstock/Yuliya Apanasenko

THE HSE HAS urged people with the flu or norovirus to stay away from hospitals and GP surgeries to avoid infecting others who may already be unwell. 

Colds, sore throats and coughs are viral and can be treated with fluids and painkillers, said Dr Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor, HSE Acute Hospital Operations. 

“Get plenty of rest, drink lots of fluids and take paracetamol or ibuprofen for temperatures, aches and pains,” Hamilton advised today. 

“You will know when you have the flu. It comes on more suddenly than a cold, the whole body is affected, and you’ll experience loss of appetite and energy.”

She advised to stay in bed, rest, take fluids and use over-the-counter medications like paracetamol to ease symptoms.

“By venturing out to the GP or emergency department, you are not only putting your body through a stressful time, you are spreading the virus to people who may be in the at-risk groups,” said Hamilton. 

She advised that only if you are an at-risk person, or a healthy person who is getting worse a week into the flu, should you seek medical advice from a doctor. 

Those who are at-risk include people aged 65 and over, people with chronic illnesses, pregnant people and those with morbid obesity. 

Related Read

21.11.19 HSE urges public to get flu vaccine as data shows annual flu season could hit 'within weeks'

“Remember, there will be sicker, immuno-compromised, and elderly and frail people at the surgery and in our hospitals, for whom exposure to flu could prove fatal, so think before you head out the door,” said Hamilton. 

Other ways to avoid spreading the flu include:

  • Putting used tissues in the bin immediately before washing your hands or using hand sanitiser.
  • Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve if you don’t have a tissue. 
  • Do not cough or sneeze into your hands – this will spread germs to everything you touch.

Visit the HSE website for more advice on treating mild and viral illnesses this winter.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie