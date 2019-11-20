This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 20 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE apologises to family of pregnant woman kept on life support due to Eighth Amendment concerns

Natasha Perie was declared dead on 3 December but was kept on life support for four weeks.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 12:43 PM
1 hour ago 5,956 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4899182
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo

THE HSE AND Regional Hospital Mullingar have apologised to the family of Natasha Perie, a pregnant woman who was kept on life support against the wishes of her family because of concerns about the Eighth Amendment in 2014, RTÉ has reported. 

Perie was a 26-year-old pregnant woman who died as a result of a ruptured brain cyst that had gone undetected. She was declared dead on 3 December 2014 when she was 15 weeks pregnant and doctors said they needed legal clarification on what actions were legally allowed in the circumstance.

At the time, the Eighth Amendment legally enshrined the right of the unborn child as equal to that of the pregnant woman. 

Her father Peter Perie gave a statement outside the High Court today.

“Sadly, Natasha never came home. She died as a result of a large ruptured [cyst] that went undiagnosed whilst in hospital. What followed was nothing short of a nightmare,” he said.  

This is our third encounter with the legal system. Five years ago, we fought to have somatic care withdrawn to allow my daughter and her unborn baby a dignified funeral and burial. 

“Instead, we faced Christmas day and St Stephen’s day in court. Now, for Natasha’s two children, Hannah and Keelan, Christmas is forever associated with the loss of their beloved mum.”

The woman was kept on life support for four weeks before the High Court ruled on 26 December 2014 that Perie’s life support could be removed at the discretion of her medical team. 

The court was told there was “no reasonable” prospect the baby would be born alive.

In the High Court today, RTÉ reports that Perie’s 11-year-old daughter had been brought to see her mother while she was on life support and had been deeply distressed by the death. A settlement of €150,000 was approved by Mr Justice Kevin Cross for the daughter.  

Commenting on the case, consultant obstetrician and former master of Holles Street Hospital Peter Boylan told TheJournal.ie that he believes the responsibility lies with those who brought in the Eighth Amendment in the first place. Boylan gave evidence in the 2014 case.

“I hope it’s provided some degree of closure to the family,” said Boylan. “It was a crystal illustration of the difficulties that the Eighth Amendment caused to doctors.” 

With reporting by Aoife Barry. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie