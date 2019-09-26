This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí warn of woman pretending to be from HSE calling to homes of elderly people

People are being asked to report any suspicious callers to gardaí.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 5:15 PM
30 minutes ago 1,982 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4826462
Image: Shutterstock/cunaplus
Image: Shutterstock/cunaplus

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING of a woman pretending to be from the HSE calling to homes in areas of west Cork. 

Speaking to C103′s Cork Today Show, Sergeant James O’Donovan of Bandon Garda Station said there has been reports in recent weeks of a woman calling to homes in the Rosscarbery, Leap and Skibbereen areas. 

The woman in question was pretending to be from the HSE, O’Donovan said. 

“She was trying to get access into their house to have a look at these, I suppose, elderly, vulnerable people,” he said. 

O’Donovan warned that the HSE will only call to a home by appointment or in the case of an emergency. 

He is calling on anyone who experiences such instances not to open their door to the callers and “not to engage with them”. 

“Contact us straight away and we’ll call to that area and see if we can catch up with these bogus callers,” he said. 

The HSE has been contacted for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie