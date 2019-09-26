Gardaí warn of woman pretending to be from HSE calling to homes of elderly people

GARDAÍ ARE WARNING of a woman pretending to be from the HSE calling to homes in areas of west Cork.

Speaking to C103′s Cork Today Show, Sergeant James O’Donovan of Bandon Garda Station said there has been reports in recent weeks of a woman calling to homes in the Rosscarbery, Leap and Skibbereen areas.

The woman in question was pretending to be from the HSE, O’Donovan said.

“She was trying to get access into their house to have a look at these, I suppose, elderly, vulnerable people,” he said.

O’Donovan warned that the HSE will only call to a home by appointment or in the case of an emergency.

He is calling on anyone who experiences such instances not to open their door to the callers and “not to engage with them”.

“Contact us straight away and we’ll call to that area and see if we can catch up with these bogus callers,” he said.

The HSE has been contacted for comment.