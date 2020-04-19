This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We have zero backlog': HSE says Ireland's Covid-19 testing backlog has been cleared

The HSE gave an operational update this morning.

By Ceimin Burke Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 11:38 AM
16 minutes ago 4,431 Views 27 Comments
Image: Photocall Ireland
Image: Photocall Ireland

THE HEAD OF the Health Service Executive has said that Ireland’s Covid-19 testing backlog has been eliminated.

At the HSE’s weekly operational update in UCD this morning, Paul Reid said that 4,000 tests have been completed this weekend between staff and residents in long-term care settings.

A commercial agreement with a German lab, which has been instrumental in clearing the testing backlog, is being finalised and 26 labs in Ireland are now working on Covid-19 testing.

“We have eliminated any backlog for lab testing and we have significantly built up our capacity,” Reid said.

“We are now in a position where we are meeting the existing demands set out under the current definitions,” he added.

We have zero backlog.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry explained that three groups are now being prioritised for testing. These are:

  • Healthcare workers and residents in any setting where there has been a suspected or known outbreak
  • All healthcare workers and residents in any facility with a new case
  • Healthcare workers in the nursing home sector

Personal protective equipment

Reid added that the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers remains “challenging” due to the global demand.

He explained that regions in China have put stronger controls on ensuring PPE is up to standard. Issues with the quality of the materials delivered have been resolved and a second, larger, batch of orders has commenced.

In order to speed up the delivery of the essential equipment the HSE asked Chinese suppliers to consolidate deliveries into one large order, worth €130 million.

That delivery will include 7.5 million gloves, 2.5 million face shields, 6 million respirator masks, 10 million surgical masks, and 3 million gloves.

A large delivery of 750,000 pieces of PPE was made yesterday and 378 deliveries were made to nursing homes. 

More to follow…

