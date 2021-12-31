People with positive antigen tests 'can self-register' close contacts - Donnelly

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has said that people who have Covid symptoms and a positive antigen test will be able to list their close contacts through a HSE web portal.

As part of efforts to ease the pressure on the testing system, new testing and isolation guidelines were announced last night.

Among the changes announced, people aged four to 39 years with symptoms are now being asked to self-isolate immediately and take regular antigen tests instead of immediately booking a PCR test.

People in this group are being told to only book a PCR test after they have a positive antigen result.

As part of this approach, the Department of Health has said it is working with the HSE to have antigen tests available for home delivery to people aged 4-39 from 3 January.

The new approach has led to questions about the delay this may cause in the contact tracing process but Donnelly said today that people will be able to begin tracing contacts once they have an antigen test result.

The minister suggested that this process is up and running but a HSE portal does not yet appear to have new information.

“Anyone can now self-register online on the HSE and you can upload your close contacts,” Donnelly told RTÉ’s News at One.

Anyone who has a positive antigen test, there is a portal on the HSE where they can register that.

The HSE has a specific page for reporting antigen testing and says new information will be provided on Monday.

“The government has announced changes to public health advice that start on 3 January. We will update this information then,” the HSE says on its website.

The Journal has contacted the HSE for clarification on the advice for contact tracing and the expansion of antigen tests provided in the post.

Antigen tests are currently available to be sent out to close contacts of confirmed cases or to those exposed to outbreak settings such as schools.

Opposition parties have called for the rollout of free antigen tests to the wider population.

“There is a shortage of antigen tests in the community and prices are rapidly increasing. What is needed right now is for these to be given for free to all healthcare workers who are on the frontline of this pandemic. I have written to the HSE CEO asking for this to be implemented,” Labour’s Duncan Smith TD said today.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane TD also said antigen tests must be made “free and accessible”.

“We need to utilise all tools available to us to suppress the spread of Covid-19, so it therefore beggars belief that the government continues to dither when it comes to a public rollout of antigen testing,” he said.

