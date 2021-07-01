#Open journalism No news is bad news

HSE to close Helix vaccination centre as its set to relocate to National Show Centre

It’s anticipated that the move will take place in mid-July.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 11:54 AM
Vaccination centre entrance outside the Helix theatre in Dublin
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
THE MASS VACCINATION centre at The Helix on DCU’s campus in Dublin is set to be relocated over the coming weeks, the HSE has confirmed. 

The centre is to relocate to the National Show Centre in Swords. The HSE said the move is taking place as DCU prepares for students to return to campus this coming September.

It’s anticipated that the move will take place in mid-July. 

The National Show Centre will have a capacity for up to 5,000 vaccinations a day and will operate from 8am to 8pm as required. 

The National Show Centre is located at Stockhole Lane, Cloghran, just off the old N1. 

Public transport is available to the centre and car parking will be available free of charge, the HSE said. 

“We are extremely grateful to DCU for their support during Covid-19 and are delighted as this move signifies another step in society reopening, as DCU prepares for students returning to campus in September 2021,” a spokesperson for the HSE said. 

