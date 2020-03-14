HSE working to 'ensure sufficient testing facilities' in place by Monday for Covid-19 following 'high demand'

THE HSE HAS today said it is working to ensure “sufficient testing facilities” are in place by Monday for the Covid-19 coronavirus following “high demand” in recent days.

A number of people, including GPs, have reported having issues contacting the HSE via phone in relation to patients with symptoms associated with the coronavirus, in recent days.

In a statement today, the HSE said “GP Out of Hours Services, HSELive and 112/999 have been receiving a very high number of calls today from people seeking access to testing for COVID-19″.

It is now working to have additional electronic testing facilities up and running by Monday to meet the increase in demand.

“While GPs have had access for some time to testing through the National Ambulance Service, given the increased requirement for testing, the HSE is working to have new electronic processes operational from Monday, 16 March next to allow [GPs] more easily order testing for patients where clinically indicated,” it said.

Members of the public who have developed flu-like systems or were in contact with Covid-19 are being asked to follow the advice of health professionals by self-isolating, and contacting their GPs via phone on Monday morning.

GPs can then triage patients accordingly and arrange for testing if needed. It advised that this is the only route to testing and out-of-hours GPs and helplines are not in a position to do so.

In emergencies, the public is advised to contact 999 or 112.

“The HSE is working this weekend to ensure that sufficient testing facilities are in place by Monday to meet the increased demand. GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms,” it said.

“HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE said: “While we appreciate people’s concern about COVID-19, we would ask for their patience as we respond to the increasing requirement for testing.”

Covid-19 is spread through droplets caused by sneezing or coughing, or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on within a particular time frame. It cannot be passed through your skin, and it’s thought that it’s unlikely to be airborne.

It may take up to 14 days for symptoms to show.

The best ways to protect yourself and others from the virus are to wash hands properly and often, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue/your sleeve when coughing and sneezing, and put used tissues in a bin and wash your hands.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Breathing difficulties.

Further resources:

The HSE: Official advice on the coronavirus in Ireland. This is being updated based on the number of confirmed cases and how the virus spreads in Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs: Official advice on where to avoid travelling to. Also a resource for those who are abroad.

The World Health Organization (WHO): The UN agency on global public health publishes statements and daily situation reports based on the latest data.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): The EU agency on the number of cases, deaths and how it’s spreading in Europe.

The Johns Hopkins University map: A heat map of the confirmed cases across the world.

A helpline for older people who are concerned about the coronavirus has been launched by Alone. The number is 0818 222 024, and it’s open Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm.