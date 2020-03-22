This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 22 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland places huge orders for Covid-19 testing equipment and face masks

Health Service Executive boss Paul Reid said good progress is being made on obtaining extra test kits.

By Press Association Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 2:38 PM
51 minutes ago 10,127 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054225
The HSE's Paul Reid.
Image: PA
The HSE's Paul Reid.
The HSE's Paul Reid.
Image: PA

HUGE ORDERS HAVE been placed for Covid-19 testing equipment and protective gear for staff, Ireland’s top health service official has said.

The massive increase in demand is due to everyone with coronavirus symptoms being asked to self-isolate and await a check.

Almost 40,000 sample test kits are being distributed. Another 20,000 will be in Ireland by Wednesday, the health service said.

The HSE is also at an advanced stage of negotiations with China to secure a further 100,000 and good progress is being made, it said.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “We are implementing this process at pace.”

The worldwide nature of the coronavirus pandemic means there is a lot of competition to secure supplies.

On Saturday night, 177 people were in Irish hospitals with Covid-19, up from 151 on Saturday morning.

A total of 11 million masks, one million face shields and one million goggles for workers are on order.

Another 400,000 gowns and suits are also being purchased.

Equipment purchased to tackle Covid-19

  • 11 million masks
  • 1 million face shields
  • 1 million goggles
  • 400,000 gowns and suits

Plans for “field hospitals” for the less seriously ill have been put in place at hotels that have been closed due to the outbreak, the HSE said.

Templemore Garda training centre in Tipperary has also been made available and naval boats used for testing.

The aim is that people who are less sick can be treated outside of hospitals.

Mr Reid said: “The health system will be under stress like we have never known before.

“We are working around the clock to secure medical supplies.

“It is a very difficult worldwide market and we are making progress.”

A total of 1,200 people are involved in contact tracing positive cases and a major recruitment campaign for new staff is under way.

Around 1,000 doctors have put their names forward, 200 of whom are not working in the healthcare system.

A total of 50 test centres are expected to be set up, Mr Reid said.

He added: “We have flexibility and will go to areas in need.”

Intensive care unit (ICU) capacity at hospitals has been increased and progress is also being made in getting extra ventilators.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie