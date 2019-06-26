This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Patients face disruption as 10,000 healthcare support workers to begin 24-hour strike today

The issue centres on a dispute over pay increases.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 7:14 AM
38 minutes ago 1,436 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4697707

PATIENTS ACROSS THE country face significant disruption when 10,000 healthcare support workers begin a 24-hour strike at 38 hospitals from 8am today.

The issue centres on a dispute between the workers and the HSE over what Siptu says is the failure to grant pay increases for its members, arising from a job evaluation scheme.

The workers affected include those in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

An initial strike by workers last week was postponed to allow talks at the Workplace Relations Commission, aimed at averting the strike action, to take place on Monday.

The Government has urged both sides to attempt to resolve the issue, although Siptu has threatened to carry out three further days of strikes next week and to ballot 20 more hospitals if their demands are not met.

In a statement on Monday, the trade union’s health divisional organiser Paul Bell said Siptu would prefer a negotiated settlement that did not impact on patient services.

“Unfortunately, we have run out of time and too many issues remain unresolved,” he added.

The HSE told patients that it regretted that the industrial action was being taken.

