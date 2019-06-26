Patients face disruption as 10,000 healthcare support workers to begin 24-hour strike today

PATIENTS ACROSS THE country face significant disruption when 10,000 healthcare support workers begin a 24-hour strike at 38 hospitals from 8am today.

The issue centres on a dispute between the workers and the HSE over what Siptu says is the failure to grant pay increases for its members, arising from a job evaluation scheme.

The workers affected include those in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

An initial strike by workers last week was postponed to allow talks at the Workplace Relations Commission, aimed at averting the strike action, to take place on Monday.

The Government has urged both sides to attempt to resolve the issue, although Siptu has threatened to carry out three further days of strikes next week and to ballot 20 more hospitals if their demands are not met.

In a statement on Monday, the trade union’s health divisional organiser Paul Bell said Siptu would prefer a negotiated settlement that did not impact on patient services.

“Unfortunately, we have run out of time and too many issues remain unresolved,” he added.

The HSE told patients that it regretted that the industrial action was being taken.