HSE investigating small number of 'serious' hepatitis cases in children

THE HSE’S HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre is investigating a small number of “serious” hepatitis cases among children that have been identified in Ireland in recent weeks.

It comes after British health officials identified 74 cases of hepatitis among children under the age of 10 across the UK.

All of the children were admitted to hospital where medics picked up the cases.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the HSE said: “In light of information emerging from the UK, the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre is working with clinical leads in paediatrics to review a very small number of serious hepatitis cases identified in Ireland in recent weeks.”

The spokesperson said that there is currently no clear evidence of causes of these cases, nor is there evidence of any connection between them.

“The HSE and the Department of Health will continue to keep results of investigations and studies under close review and we have issued precautionary information to consultants in this specialty,” they added.

The UK Health Security Agency said it is examining 49 cases in England, 13 in Scotland and 12 across both Wales and Northern Ireland, all of which have occurred since January.

Advertisement

The UKHSA said that it is investigating a “number” of possible causes behind the spike in cases.

An update on hepatitis cases in children:



We are continuing to investigate 74 cases of hepatitis (liver inflammation) in children in the UK since January 2022. 1/2 — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) April 12, 2022

One potential line of inquiry is whether or not a group of viruses called adenoviruses may be causing the illnesses.

Other possible explanations are also being investigated, including whether or not Covid-19 could have played a role in the spate of cases.

But officials stressed that there is “no link” to Covid-19 jabs as none of the children affected have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UKHSA, urged parents to be alert to the signs of hepatitis amid the rise in cases.

She said in a statement: “We are working swiftly with the NHS and public health colleagues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to investigate a wide range of possible factors which may be causing children to be admitted to hospital with liver inflammation known as hepatitis.

One of the possible causes that we are investigating is that this is linked to adenovirus infection. However, we are thoroughly investigating other potential causes.

“Normal hygiene measures such as good handwashing, including supervising children, and respiratory hygiene, help to reduce the spread of many of the infections that we are investigating.

“We are also calling on parents and guardians, to be alert to the signs of hepatitis, including jaundice, and to contact a healthcare professional if they are concerned.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Hepatitis symptoms include:

dark urine

pale, grey-coloured poo

itchy skin

yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

muscle and joint pain

a high temperature

feeling and being sick

feeling unusually tired all the time

loss of appetite

tummy pain.

The UKHSA said that adenoviruses are a family of common viruses that usually cause a range of mild illnesses – including colds, vomiting and diarrhoea – and most people recover without complications.

While they do not typically cause hepatitis, it is a known rare complication of the virus.

Adenoviruses are commonly passed from person to person and by touching contaminated surfaces, as well as through the “respiratory route”, the UKHSA said.

It added that the most effective way to minimise the spread of is to practice good hand and respiratory hygiene and supervise thorough handwashing in younger children.

With reporting from the Press Association.