HSE asks staff, patients and visitors to observe minute's silence for Ukrainian health workers

Healthcare workers in protective suits help an aged man walk as the Therapeutic Department of the Ilya Mechnikov Dnipropetrovsk Regional Clinical Hospital.

Healthcare workers in protective suits help an aged man walk as the Therapeutic Department of the Ilya Mechnikov Dnipropetrovsk Regional Clinical Hospital.

THE HSE IS asking all staff, patients, and visitors to observe a minute’s silence at midday tomorrow to show support for healthcare workers in Ukraine.

Paul Reid, CEO, HSE said healthcare staff all over the world have been on the front lines over the past two years battling Covid-19 and now “our Ukrainian colleagues are facing another monumental task working in the most arduous and tragic circumstances in the midst of a war”.

Advertisement

He said: “This is a small gesture we as a health service, along with our patients, service users and visitors can observe.”

Reid said the HSE was also keen to offer practical supports too and the HSE coordinated a donation of medical equipment to Ukraine and it is planning a number of further donations, in conjunction with the Department of Health.

He added: “The minute’s silence is to honour those who have died in Ukraine and our healthcare colleagues who are working tirelessly and in great danger to continue to treat people in harrowing circumstances.”

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 31 attacks on health care have been documented via the WHO’s Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care (SSA).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It was signed by the heads of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the UN Population Fund and the World Health Organisation.

“To attack the most vulnerable -– babies, children, pregnant women and those already suffering from illness and disease, and health workers risking their own lives to save lives –- is an act of unconscionable cruelty,” they said.

In 24 of the reported attacks, health care facilities were damaged or destroyed, while in five cases ambulances were hit, they added. A total of 12 people were killed and 34 injured.