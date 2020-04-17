This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE says gown shortage here has 'been addressed' as UK doctors and nurses told to work without them

Last weekend, the HSE said there was a significant issue with a shortage of gowns for healthcare staff.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 17 Apr 2020, 10:20 PM
58 minutes ago 10,116 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077577
Chief Clinical Officer HSE, Dr. Colm Henry.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Chief Clinical Officer HSE, Dr. Colm Henry.
Chief Clinical Officer HSE, Dr. Colm Henry.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE HSE HAS said that the a shortage of gowns for healthcare staff has “been addressed” but that the personal protective equipment (PPE) that has been secured is “hard fought and hard secured”.

The comments were made after doctors and nurses in the UK were told to work without full-length gowns and to reuse items due to an expected shortage of the garments. 

Public Health England (PHE) reversed its guidance this evening which stipulated long-sleeved disposable fluid repellent gowns should be worn when treating Covid-19 patients.

If the gowns are not available, UK clinical staff are now advised to wear “disposable, non-fluid repellent gowns or coveralls” or “washable surgical gowns”. 

Last weekend, HSE CEO Paul Reid said there was a significant issue with a shortage of gowns for healthcare staff in Ireland. 

Speaking this evening, chief clinical officer Dr. Colm Henry said that the HSE was “in a very perilous state” due to a lack of supply of gowns but that the situation has been resolved for now. 

“We were in a very perilous state over the weekend, not because we’d run out but because the supply lines coming in weren’t meeting their daily demands. And I’m happy to say that’s been addressed now this week with the arrival of multiple plane loads which are very heavy on those long sleeve gowns and the coveralls,” he said, 

Henry added, however, that staff still need to be aware of the correct usage of the garments: 

That said it’s important and we’re reminding all our stuff that all those elements of PPE are hard fought for hard secured, and we want to protect them in the right place, so the right staff use those PPEs to protect themselves and protect patients and prevent dissemination of the virus.  

Henry added that there are “some concerns” over a certain type of respiratory mask but that a factory in Kilmallock is producing some 150,000 per week and that they are also part of “enormous batches” from China. 

Despite this he said there is “unprecedented demand” for PPE, not just in hospital settings but also in community settings.  

Speaking this morning on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme, general secretary of the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation Phil Ni Sheaghdha said that, while the supply of PPE has improved in “parts of the country”, it remains “a constant, constant problem”. 

“Particularly with face masks and eye goggles,” Ni Sheaghdha said.

Because as what we know about this virus, the manner in which it enters the body is through your eyes, your mouth, your nose, your mucous membrane. So it’s imperative that those protections are available all of the time.

“We have been constantly asking the HSE to change their policy on the wearing of face masks, because we don’t know who’s positive and therefore we have to assume and err on the side of caution, and at the very minimum provide face masks for healthcare workers to wear when they’re interacting with patients when the status of a patient is unknown.”

- With reporting by Press Association 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie