Friday 11 August 2023
Alamy stock photo.
# Healthcare recruitment
HSE admin staff taking industrial action over reliance on agency staff amid recruitment ban
Fórsa members said that the HSE is spending “lavish” amounts of money on private consultants rather than “upskilling” its existing staff.
993
3
8 minutes ago

ADMINISTRATION STAFF WITHIN the HSE have announced that they are taking industrial action over the health services ongoing ban on the recruitment of clerical workers, and the “over-reliance on agency staff”. 

Fórsa union members working in administrative roles within the HSÉ will not cooperate with financial reporting, will not engage with all elements of the new regional health areas, and won’t work outside of contracted hours, and may also commence a full strike “if it becomes necessary”. 

They are taking the action, following a union ballot, because they believe that the HSE is relying on external staff and private consultants “instead of upskilling and training its existing workforce or promoting them into vacant roles”. 

Fórsa national secretary for health and welfare Ashley Connolly said that the union’s members are protesting the HSE’S “carelessness in blowing cast sums of money on external consultants”. 

She added that last year the service spent €180m alone on consultant services. 

Connolly said that the union was informed last month that the HSE was implementing a full pause on recruitment in the clerical admin stream from Grade III and above. 

“In the context of its lavish spending on external advisors, and the existing pressures on clinical staff, the decision to restrict the recruitment of clerical and administrative staff will mean clinical staff won’t have the support they need as they respond to growing service demands.

“Crucial posts will be left unfilled, and the burden will shift to existing staff,” she further said. 

The clerical and admin section accounts for just under 20% of the HSE’s overall workforce. 

30,000 health and welfare workers are represented by Fórsa, including management, clerical, administrative and clinical staff. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
