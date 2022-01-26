HSE report: 'Significant harm' caused to 46 young people who attended South Kerry CAMHS

A REVIEW OF the care of more than 1,300 children who attended the HSE-run South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) has found that 46 of them suffered “significant harm” while attending the service.

The report, published today by the HSE, found that the care received by 240 young people did not meet the standards which it should have.

It also found that 13 other children were found to have been unnecessarily exposed to a risk of harm under the care of other doctors in the service.

The HSE has issued an apology following the publication of the report, which was sent to the families of the children involved.

The review was commissioned by the HSE after concerns were raised about the treatment of a number of young people attending certain facilities. It was conducted by a team led by Dr Seán Maskey, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist based in London.

Maskey found “unreliable diagnoses, inappropriate prescriptions and poor monitoring of treatment and potential adverse effects” which exposed many children unnecessarily to the risk of significant harm.

The report details that significant harm was caused to 46 children and young people, including weight gain, sedation, elevated blood pressure and galactorrhoea, or the production of breast milk.

The HSE said: “We have sincerely apologised to the 46 young people and their families, and we wish to repeat this apology publicly today.”

“HSE officials and clinicians offered meetings to all 240 of the young people who did not receive the care they should have. We have apologised in writing to those affected, we apologised in person at meetings and today we sincerely repeat this apology.”

“We opened an information line in April for young people and their families on 1800 742 800. The current opening hours are 8am to 8pm seven days a week.”

The report was commissioned by Michael Fitzgerald, Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, which has responsibility for HSE mental health services in Kerry.

Speaking today, Fitzgerald said: “Young people and their families are entitled to expect a high standard of care when they attend our services, and the report makes it clear that this did not happen in a large number of cases. As Chief Officer of the organisation, I apologise sincerely to the young people and their families for this.”

“I want to reassure the young people and their families that we have taken on board the 35 recommendations in the report, and will implement them as quickly as we can,” he said.

Fitzgerald also thanked the young people and their families involved in the review of the services.

“I attended some of the meetings with the young people myself, so that I could hear about the experience they had with our service first hand and also to offer them a formal apology,” he said.

The staff involved in the extensive review process have been humbled by the dignity shown by the young people and their families, by the patience they have had with the process and also by the respect they have shown for our staff. It is clear to us that we let people down and we have a lot of work to do to rebuild trust in the service, and this work has already begun.

Dr Maura Young, Executive Clinical Director of Kerry Mental Health Services, also apologised to the children.

“The publication of the review is one part in the process in rebuilding trust in the service, and we will use the recommendations from Dr Seán Maskey to improve the service and rebuild the community’s confidence in the service,” she said.

“During our meetings with young people and their families, many people asked us if there was anything they themselves should have done differently. I want to be very clear that there is nothing that any child, young person, parent or guardian should have done differently.

“You put your faith in our service, and you did not receive the service which you expected, and which you were entitled to expect. The report makes it clear that while there were many reasons for the failings, none of the fault lies with a young person or family member.”