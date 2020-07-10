HSE warns public of phone scam in which fraudsters claim to be from contact tracing team

THE HSE IS urging the public to be vigilant in light of reports of a telephone/text scam from people claiming to be HSE contact tracing and testing staff.

The fraudulent calls and text messages claim that the person has been identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19 and ask for money for a testing kit to be sent to them and for bank details.

The HSE said it does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including testing, and such texts and calls should be ignored.

Any close contacts of a confirmed positive case of Covid-19 will be contacted by phone call by the Contact Tracing Team or Public Health Staff in the HSE and referred for a test.

The HSE added that it does not charge or ask for payment for testing.

“If the Covid-19 Tracker App has identified you as a close contact you will see a red box with the advice on what you should do next on all pages of the app,” the HSE said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“You will never be asked for your bank details or to pay for testing by a member of HSE contact tracing staff,” it added.

Anyone concerned or suspicious about any contact they have received regarding Covid-19 testing, is being asked to ring HSELive on 1850 24 1850 and contact their local gardaí.