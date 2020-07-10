This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
HSE warns public of phone scam in which fraudsters claim to be from contact tracing team

The HSE has stressed that it does not charge or ask for payment for testing.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 10 Jul 2020, 7:27 PM
1 hour ago 6,793 Views 15 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Kostenko Maxim
Image: Shutterstock/Kostenko Maxim

THE HSE IS urging the public to be vigilant in light of reports of a telephone/text scam from people claiming to be HSE contact tracing and testing staff.

The fraudulent calls and text messages claim that the person has been identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19 and ask for money for a testing kit to be sent to them and for bank details.

The HSE said it does not charge the public for Covid-19 related services, including testing, and such texts and calls should be ignored.

Any close contacts of a confirmed positive case of Covid-19 will be contacted by phone call by the Contact Tracing Team or Public Health Staff in the HSE and referred for a test.

The HSE added that it does not charge or ask for payment for testing.

“If the Covid-19 Tracker App has identified you as a close contact you will see a red box with the advice on what you should do next on all pages of the app,” the HSE said.

“You will never be asked for your bank details or to pay for testing by a member of HSE contact tracing staff,” it added.

Anyone concerned or suspicious about any contact they have received regarding Covid-19 testing, is being asked to ring HSELive on 1850 24 1850 and contact their local gardaí.

