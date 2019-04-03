HSE admits 'regrettable delays' and 'anxiety among women' as smear test wait hits 33 weeks

THE HSE IS set to apologise for the “regrettable and unacceptable delays” women have been facing in receiving their CervicalCheck smear test results.

The delay was caused, in part, by extra smear tests – also known as out-of-cycle smears. Simon Harris offered women who had availed of the national screening programme an additional free smear test to ease their concerns in the wake of the CervicalCheck controversy.

Harris has been criticised for making this offer without allocating additional resources to healthcare services. The backlog, which reached a peak of 83,000 in January, has led to 1,000 women needing repeat smear tests due to their sample expiring.

Representatives of the HSE and CervicalCheck are due before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health from 9am today to give an update on the latest figures on the CervicalCheck programme and the implementation of the Scally report.

The HSE is to tell the committee that the maximum waiting time women now face before getting their smear test results is 33 weeks; that’s up from 2-4 weeks before May 2018. The average wait time is 15 weeks.

The HSE has said that while the delay is “undesirable”, that it poses a very low risk to women, as cervical cancer usually develops over a period of 10 to 15 years.

It did, however, add: “The HSE remains extremely conscious of women’s concerns regarding cervical screening over the past year and in particular women’s anxiety due to the delays in reporting on smear test results.

We are very sorry for these regrettable and unacceptable delays and remain committed to seeking solutions which will reduce women’s waiting times.

On the 28 March, there were around 79,500 tests waiting to be processed; that figure hasn’t changed much since January when there were 82,000 smear tests. Before the CervicalCheck controversy, the HSE says there was around 23,000 smear samples “in progress at any one time”.

Tackling the delay

The HSE has taken a number of measures to attempt to decrease the backlog: this includes prioritising certain samples, which includes smear tests from “high risk groups such as colposcopy”, and smears approaching the six-month storage limit, which are then tested for HPV before expiration for those tests.

The HSE has also made extensive efforts to source additional laboratory capacity, including in other countries.

Repeat smears

In an attempt to strengthen trust in the CervicalCheck programme, available for free to women aged from 25-60, Health Minister Simon Harris announced last year that women who had received a smear test could get a repeat done for free.

This offer was available between May and December last year; it has cost €9.6 million and today it was announced that the number of “early” smear tests was 57,810.

Concerns about the programme had been raised after 221 women who had been diagnosed with cervical cancer in the past 10 years were not told that their past smear tests had been audited, and was found later to have been interpreted incorrectly.

Since then, campaigners such as Vicky Phelan, Emma Mhic Mhathúna, Orla Church, and Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died of cervical cancer, have all been fighting for improvement of the CervicalCheck programme, while also highlighting its importance in identifying abnormalities and its role in saving women’s lives.

Since then, changes have been made to the programme – in his February report, expert Dr Gabriel Scally said that he was “very encouraged by progress to date” in implementing the recommendations from his September report.