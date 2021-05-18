#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 18 May 2021
Advertisement

HSE sued by company that failed to secure €12m contract to provide air ambulance services

The action has been taken by Sere Holdings Ltd.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 18 May 2021, 12:40 PM
58 minutes ago 6,792 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5440303
Image: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie
Image: Graham Hughes via RollingNews.ie

THE HSE HAS been sued by a company that failed to secure a €12 million contract to provide air ambulance services.

The action has been taken by Sere Holdings Ltd, which was informed in March that it had been unsuccessful in its tender to provide the services.

The contract was awarded to IAS Medical Limited following a public tender process.
The four-year contract pays the service provider €3 million per year.

The contract is due to commence next month.

In its High Court action against the HSE, Sere claims that there were several breaches of the public procurement rules arising from the decision to award the contract to the other company.

Among its complaints Sere alleges that its rival did not meet the minimum turnover requirements that would allow the HSE award it the contract.

As a result it seeks declarations from the court including that the decision to award the contract to the other party was unlawful.

It also wants a court order suspending the operation of the contract.

It further seeks an order for damages.

At the Commercial Court this week Mr Justice David Barniville admitted the action to the fast-track Commercial Court list.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There were no objections to the matter being entered to the list.

The judge said he was also granting leave to IAS medical to bring a motion seeking to be jointed to the case as a notice party if it wants.

The judge, noting that the matter was suitable for entry, adjourned the case to a date next month.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie