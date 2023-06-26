HSE issues safety alert over higher than permitted nicotine levels in e-cigarette liquid

THE HSE’S NATIONAL Tobacco Control Office has submitted an alert notification to the EU rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products after discovering products that contain more than the permitted amount of nicotine.

Fantasi Ice Orange liquid with a batch code of 201614188 and Fantasi Ice Remix Blackcurrant and Lemon liquid (batch code 20506085) were found to have more than the permitted 20mg/ml, or 2%, nicotine content.

The products subject to the alert were sampled and analysed by the HSE and found to have a nicotine concentration up to 25.3mg/ml.

The nicotine concentration printed on the packaging indicated a nicotine concentration of 20mg/ml or 2% nicotine.

HSE Fantasi Ice Orange HSE

HSE Fantasi Ice Remix Blackcurrant and Lemon HSE

The HSE has contacted all major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers and made them aware of this issue.

The HSE’s regional chief environmental health officer, Dr Maurice Mulcahy, said:

“As a precautionary measure, our message for the public is to check the Fantasi Ice products you may have against the two products involved in this alert. If you have any of these products, we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it.”

“We are also asking retailers to stop selling the products listed and to contact the HSE with supplier traceability details. If retailers have sold or distributed any of the listed products, we want them to recall them by displaying a recall notice in a prominent position in their retail premises and on their website.