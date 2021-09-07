HSE halts walk-in testing nationwide and calls on people to book slots instead

THE HSE HAS ceased walk-in testing nationwide to reduce queues at centres.

The health service has called on people to book slots online as testing volume has increased by 35% in the last two days.

A spokesperson said that people should book online before attending at a testing centre.

“Online self referrals remain open and capacity has been extended to meet 20,000 a day demand. We expect anyone who wishes to get tested can get a test same day, depending on what time they book.

“To reduce queues we would like people to book an online appointment rather than walk up. Some walk-ins will be accepted but people should book online to speed up the process at the centres.

“This action is not aimed at reducing demand as we have 20k plus capacity. It’s designed to reduce queues from walk ins,” the spokesperson said.

There had been local announcements by the HSE that walk-ins had been suspended due to the need to reduce waiting times and queues.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor.