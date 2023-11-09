HSE issues warning after cluster of heroin overdoses in Dublin city today

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 39 minutes ago
THE HSE HAS issued a warning to heroin users in Dublin following a cluster of overdoses that took place in the city this morning.
It’s understood there were around 13 overdoses in the Dublin region this morning.
There have been no deaths.
Naloxone, a medication which temporarily reverses the effects of opioids, was administered in many if not all of the cases, homelessness and addiction support workers told The Journal.
The medication is carried by many drug users and is stocked by charities working in the homelessness and drug sectors.
“We are aware of a number of overdoses occurring in Dublin City today relating to potential new sources of heroin,” Professor Eamon Keenan, HSE National Clinical Lead in Addiction Services, said.
The HSE has contacted homelessness and addiction services to get the message out to anyone who may be at risk.
Dr Austin O’Carroll, a GP in Dublin, treated two people today who had suffered an overdose of heroin. Both people made a full recovery.
“They were administered Naloxone and recovered well,” Dr O’Carroll told The Journal. “I understand there was a number [of overdoses] today, a higher number than there normally is.
“There’s obviously a fear that this is related to new medication coming in,” he added.
Both patients required two doses of Naloxone – something Dr O’Carroll said could suggest that the batch of heroin that’s currently on the streets is more powerful than normal.
While, he added, it isn’t rare that two doses would be administered, he noted that in both cases it was a necessity for two doses of, what he labelled, a “life-saving” drug, were required by other patients.
Dr O’Carroll said: “The fact that we had to give two shots in both cases, makes you slightly worried.”
“We are working closely with service providers, An Garda Síochána and the HSE National Drug Treatment Centre Laboratory to obtain as much information on this emerging situation,” Keenan added.
Samples have been taken and tests will be carried out to determine what was contained in the batch of heroin in question. The HSE is asking drug users to exercise additional caution during the coming period.
“The fact that Naloxone worked means it was definitely an opioid – we also know it was very strong because of the amount of Naloxone that was administered in one case. Beyond that we’re not sure what was contained in it at the moment,” one source working in homelessness and addiction support said.
“The HSE sample tests will tell us more.”
Dr O’Carroll also said that the potency of the drug will not be known once the HSE has conducted tests on the batch. He said he thinks the HSE are fearful that synthetic opioids could have made their way into the Irish market.
The United Kingdom has had an epidemic with synthetic forms of opioids, with reports in June that nitazenes, that were 40 times more potent than fentanyl, were found at the scene of two overdoses in Essex.
Asked if these synthetic opioids could be the cause of the cluster, O’Carroll said: “I think it’s a possibility.”
Keenan added: “We ask service providers to notify their service users who may be at increased risk and help support them to reduce harms during this time.
At present, this issue appears contained to the Dublin City area but we will continue to monitor and update as necessary.
Dr O’Carroll commended the HSE and the Dublin Region Homelessness Executive for their quick response to the reports.
Tony Duffin, the CEO of Dublin’s Ana Liffey Drug Project, described the situation as “very worrying” and said the charity was working with the HSE and other agencies to get the message out and to emphasise that this is a period of higher risk.
The HSE asks people who use drugs to follow harm reduction steps which can help reduce risk if they are using substances.
The HSE added that users should medical seek help immediately if and when the signs of an overdose begin.
