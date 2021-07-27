HSE takes over Wexford disability centre as 'last resort' amid concerns for residents

THE OPERATION OF a Wexford disability centre has been taken over by the Health Service Executive (HSE) as a “last resort” amid concerns for the residents of the facility.

Two inspection reports on Camphill Community Duffcarrig, which were carried out in March and May this year, were published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) today.

Hiqa said its Chief Inspector decided to cancel the registration of the centre on 3 July following “repeated failure” of its provider, Camphill Communities of Ireland, to improve the safety and quality of life for residents.

Hiqa said the provider had failed to improve the safety and quality of services for residents in the centre despite:

A warning letter in September 2020,

Being required to undertake a six-month improvement plan across all of its centres from November 2020,

Being issued with a notice of proposal to cancel the registration of the centre in March 2021.

The inspection report from March found very neglectful conditions in residents’ living areas. It said the conditions posed a “high risk to health and wellbeing”.

This living environment was found to be extremely unkempt, visibly dirty, with food items, animal waste and medications found on the floor and dried onto the skirting boards.

“A strong and offensive odour of cat waste (ammonia/urine and faeces) made it difficult for inspectors to stand in the bedroom area,” the report noted.

Because of the seriousness of the findings during the March inspection, the Chief Inspector issued a notice of proposal to cancel the registration of the centre.

The provider then submitted plans to improve the centre and it was supported by the HSE in implementing improvements which reduced the immediate risk to the safety of the residents.

However, while the inspection in May found that there had been improvements to “some of the more concerning” aspects of the living environment, Hiqa said the provider had failed to implement most of its planned improvements and there continued to be a very high level of non-compliance with the regulations in the centre.

“Given the significant level of non-compliances and the failure of the provider to demonstrate an ability to take action to improve the safety and quality of service for residents, the Chief Inspector issued a notice to cancel the registration of the centre,” Hiqa said in a statement today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The provider waived its right to appeal to the District Court and accepted the decision.

“The Chief Inspector is mindful of the upset and anxiety that cancelling registration causes to residents and their families,” Hiqa said.

As such, this action is taken as a last resort when there is immediate serious risk to residents or where the provider has persistently failed to improve the standard of care and support for residents.

The centre is now being operated by the HSE. Hiqa said it will continue to monitor it to ensure that improvements are being made to the safety and quality of life for residents.