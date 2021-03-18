#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 18 March 2021
Advertisement

HSE will 'immediately endeavour' to begin using AstraZeneca jab again if EMA gives all clear

The agency is holding an extraordinary meeting to finalise its conclusions on the blood clot issue.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,992 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5384270
Image: Shutterstock/Girts Ragelis
Image: Shutterstock/Girts Ragelis

THE TAOISEACH HAS said health authorities here will immediately endeavour to begin using the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab again if the European Medicines Agency gives the vaccine the all clear following a meeting today.

A number of countries across Europe, including Ireland, paused use of the vaccine in recent days following reports by the Norwegian Medicines Agency of blod clots in a number of patients.

No causal link was established between the jab and the patients developing the clots but Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the decision to pause use of the vaccine had been made on a precautionary principal.

World Health Organization experts yesterday recommended countries continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine, but said they were looking into its safety.

The WHO, the EMA and AstraZeneca itself have repeatedly said the vaccine is safe.

The WHO’s vaccine experts said yesterday it was still better to take the AstraZeneca vaccine than not – adding that it was looking into available data on the jab.

“The WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety is carefully assessing the latest available safety data,” the UN health agency said.

“At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue.”

Related Read

17.03.21 EU moves towards vaccine travel certs and more export curbs

The recommendation echoed a similar statement from the European Medicines Agency on Tuesday advising countries to continue using it, saying there was no link with clots.

The Amsterdam-based agency is holding an extraordinary meeting today to finalise its conclusions on the blood clot issue and “make any necessary recommendations for further action”.

Speaking to reporters yesterday evening Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that if the EMA approves use of the vaccine today the HSE “will immediately endeavour to operationalise what it can”. 

“It will take some time, because obviously people have to be notified again, logistics have to be put in place and the venue has to be organised and so on.

“But we will be doing everything we possibly can to accelerate the vaccine, particularly for those who have had their vaccinations postponed as a result of the decision taken last weekend.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie