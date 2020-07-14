This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Huawei equipment to be removed from UK 5G network by 2027

The decision was made at a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by Boris Johnson this morning.

By Press Association Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 1:05 PM
File image featuring Huawei logo.
Image: PA
Image: PA

CHINESE TECH GIANT Huawei’s equipment will be stripped from the UK’s 5G network by 2027, adding millions to the cost and delaying the delivery of the high-speed mobile network.

The National Security Council took the decision – which will increase tensions with Beijing – after the impact of US sanctions raised concerns about Huawei’s continued involvement in the UK’s 5G infrastructure.

From next year, telecoms firms will be banned from purchasing new 5G equipment from Huawei.

They will also be ordered to shift away from the purchase of Huawei’s equipment for full-fibre broadband networks over a period lasting up to two years.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by Boris Johnson this morning.

It followed an assessment of the impact of US sanctions by experts from the National Cyber Security Centre.

In January, before the tough restrictions imposed by US President Donald Trump’s administration, Huawei had been allowed to play a limited role in the 5G network despite concerns that it was a “high risk” vendor because of its links to the Chinese government.

Press Association

