Thursday 13 February, 2020
US charges Chinese company Huawei with plotting to steal trade secrets

Donald Trump has repeatedly raised national security concerns about Huawei.

By Press Association Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 7:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,811 Views 20 Comments
The US has repeatedly raised concerns about the Chinese tech giant.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE US JUSTICE Department has filed new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its US subsidiaries.

Federal prosecutors announced that the company is accused of a plot to steal trade secrets.

The indictment was announced by prosecutors in Brooklyn who had previously accused the company of bank fraud.

The case was unsealed as the Trump administration is raising national security and surveillance concerns about Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer.

Last week, it was reported that US President Donald Trump was “apoplectic” with rage at UK prime minister Boris Johnson over the country’s decision to allow Huawei into its 5G network. 

The US had warned the move would jeopardise intelligence sharing as it raised concerns over the telecommunications company’s links to the Chinese state.

28.01.20 UK gives green light to limited 5G role for China's Huawei

In recent years, Huawei has become a major investor in Ireland. Last August, the company announced a €70 million investment in research and development across Cork, Dublin and Athlone. 

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

Press Association

