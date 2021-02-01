#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 1 February 2021
Advertisement

Huawei to create 110 jobs in Ireland over next two years

The Chinese multinational said it plans to invest €80 million in Irish research and development.

By Órla Ryan Monday 1 Feb 2021, 7:30 AM
10 minutes ago 377 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5341236
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TELECOMS COMPANY HUAWEI has announced it will create 110 new jobs in Ireland by the end of 2022, bringing to at least 310 the jobs it will have added from 2019 to 2022.

The Chinese multinational said it plans to invest €80 million in Irish research and development (R&D) over the next two years.

The new jobs will be in sales, R&D, IT development and consumer services. The jobs will be mainly based in its Dublin headquarters and across operations in Cork and Athlone.

The investment is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has welcomed the news.

“The company is creating new jobs at a time when we really need them with so many people out of work. Despite all the current uncertainty and challenges, Ireland continues to attract top class investment from global technology companies,” Varadkar said.

Huawei Ireland Chief Executive Tony Yangxu said: “Our story in Ireland is one of mutual success, as we assist with the national digital transformation and Ireland continues to grow its international reputation as a pro-business environment with great talent available.”

Huawei serves all the major telecommunications providers in Ireland with products and business solutions. The company plans to help its business partners roll out 5G across the country in coming years.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Huawei’s R&D operations in Ireland work closely with Science Foundation Ireland research centres including Adapt, Connect and Lero while also having partnerships with DCU, Trinity, UCD, UCC and UL.

Its R&D efforts in Ireland focus on the areas of video, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), site-reliability engineering and 5G.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie