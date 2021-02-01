Huawei to create 110 jobs in Ireland over next two years

TELECOMS COMPANY HUAWEI has announced it will create 110 new jobs in Ireland by the end of 2022, bringing to at least 310 the jobs it will have added from 2019 to 2022.

The Chinese multinational said it plans to invest €80 million in Irish research and development (R&D) over the next two years.

The new jobs will be in sales, R&D, IT development and consumer services. The jobs will be mainly based in its Dublin headquarters and across operations in Cork and Athlone.

The investment is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has welcomed the news.

“The company is creating new jobs at a time when we really need them with so many people out of work. Despite all the current uncertainty and challenges, Ireland continues to attract top class investment from global technology companies,” Varadkar said.

Huawei Ireland Chief Executive Tony Yangxu said: “Our story in Ireland is one of mutual success, as we assist with the national digital transformation and Ireland continues to grow its international reputation as a pro-business environment with great talent available.”

Huawei serves all the major telecommunications providers in Ireland with products and business solutions. The company plans to help its business partners roll out 5G across the country in coming years.

Huawei’s R&D operations in Ireland work closely with Science Foundation Ireland research centres including Adapt, Connect and Lero while also having partnerships with DCU, Trinity, UCD, UCC and UL.

Its R&D efforts in Ireland focus on the areas of video, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), site-reliability engineering and 5G.