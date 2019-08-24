This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Saturday 24 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'She'll be all lit up': A Vietnam War helicopter is making its way to Tralee for restoration

Once restored, Pádraig Nolan plans to display the Huey in public and tour it around Ireland.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 6:00 PM
26 minutes ago 1,678 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4777842
Image: Dave McBride
Image: Dave McBride

IF NEXT YEAR you see a large helicopter on display around Ireland bearing US military insignia and Vietnam war-era mechanics, there’s a reason. 

Listowel-based man Pádraig Nolan is currently preparing his workshop to restore a Vietnam combat Huey Helicopter in tribute to John O’Sullivan, an Irishman and the second most-decorated helicopter pilot of the Vietnam War. 

O’Sullivan, who died in 2013, did three tours of Vietnam and was shot down 19 times. “But he’s virtually unheard of here in Ireland,” Nolan told TheJournal.ie. 

Nolan hopes this restoration could help raise O’Sullivan’s profile in his native Ireland. “Over 2,000 Irish men served with the us army in Vietnam,” Nolan said. “The Irish have a long history of fighting in the US army”. 

Nolan’s Listowel restoration group located a disused Vietnam combat Huey – tail number 201 and which later saw action during the Gulf War in 1991 – in Tulsa, Oklahoma. From there it was towed to Ozark, Alabama.

Next month, the Huey will travel to Savannah, Georgia, for a transatlantic crossing by ship to Rotterdam and Cork.

Conflict

The Vietnam War lasted from 1955 to the fall of Saigon in 1975.

By 1959, US involvement in the conflict between North and South Vietnam had increased. In 1965, nearly 200,000 US troops were stationed in Vietnam which – as the 1960s drew to a close – was increasingly opposed at home as large swathes of the American population were galvanised in direct opposition to a conflict that ultimately claimed the lives of over 50,000 US soldiers. 

The Huey helicopter, measuring 47 feet long, became a symbol of American military presence in Indochina during the 60s and 70s with an estimated 2,500 “choppers” deployed to Vietnam. 

Nolan, readying his restoration, is keen to stress that his Huey project is not celebrating the Vietnam conflict. 

“We are not glorifying war. We’re not glorifying what the US army did in certain areas of Vietnam,” said Nolan, who is fronting the Huey’s restoration along with donations. 

“We want to tell people in Ireland that Irish people – even though we’re a neutral country – when it comes to war we have fought way beyond our abilities”. 

‘On Display’

Former US Army Vietnam helicopter crew Chief Michael Carroll, who also restored a Huey from Vietnam, will meet Listowel’s restoration group to share his experience restoring a Huey that flew in Vietnam, says Nolan. 

Carroll, who did active service in Vietnam, later settled on a ranch in Loxahatchee, Florida. Ten year ago, he learned of the corroding remains of a Vietnam helicopter among artifacts used in exercises at the County Sheriff gun range.

After two years of restoration work, his own 425 Huey was brought back its to original wartime condition. Vietnam veterans have since brought it to events across Florida and the United States.

Carroll plans to travel to Ireland this winter while the restoration in Tralee takes place, according to Nolan. 

The Huey is set to arrive in Ireland next month from where it will be transported to Tralee for restoration this winter. 

“What we intend to do is get all the internal light working, the navigation lights working.  So when she’s on display she’ll be lit up,” Nolan said. 

Once restored, Nolan plans to display the Huey in public and tour it around the country. 

Soon, he adds, this 201 helicopter will become Dolphin 428, the chopper flown by John O’Sullivan in combat, which was shot down during the Vietnam War. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie