#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 18 August 2021
Advertisement

Human remains found in wheel well of US military plane following Kabul airport chaos

The plane was surrounded by hundreds of civilians as it took off from Kabul’s airport.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 6,646 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5525680
Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at Kabul airport on Monday.
Image: Shekib Rahmani
Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at Kabul airport on Monday.
Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at Kabul airport on Monday.
Image: Shekib Rahmani

THE US AIR Force has confirmed that human remains were found in the wheel well of one of its planes that flew out of Kabul amid chaotic scenes in the Afghan capital as the Taliban seized control.

Images of people desperately chasing after the departing C-17 aircraft were shared on social media and by news outlets across the world on Monday.

The footage showed people clinging to the side of the Air Force plane as it rolled down the runway.

Other videos appeared to show people falling from the aircraft as it gained altitude. 

In a statement, the Air Force said that its C-17 plane was surrounded by hundreds of Afghan civilians after it landed at Kabul’s airport.

“Faced with a rapidly deteriorating security situation around the aircraft, the C-17 crew decided to depart the airfield as quickly as possible,” it said.

The statement added that the Air Force’s office of Special Investigation was reviewing information about the aircraft and the “loss of civilian lives- to include video documentation and the source of social media posts.”

The airport was thrown into chaos as Afghans tried to flee the country following the Taliban takeover.

US troops fired shots into the air and all commercial flights were cancelled. Military officials said at least eight people died during the frantic scenes on the tarmac.

Crowds also built outside embassies in Kabul today following rumours that governments were offering asylum.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The White House said yesterday the Taliban had promised that civilians could travel safely to the Kabul airport as the US military stepped up its evacuation for Americans and Afghans fleeing the Islamist group.

However, a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country’s new rulers.

Additional reporting from AFP

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie