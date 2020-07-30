THERE ARE AROUND 80 human trafficking investigations underway in Ireland.

Justice Minster Helen McEntee revealed the latest figure on World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

Agencies across the world are working to combat human trafficking, including the United Nations, the European Union, and individual countries’ defence forces.

In Ireland, a dedicated Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit is tasked with clamping down on this form of criminal activity.

“I know that An Garda Síochána takes this work very seriously,” McEntee said.

“I understand that there are currently approximately 80 ongoing criminal investigations in this area.

“Just this past Sunday, gardaí in Cork identified three men suspected of having been trafficked into Ireland. Thanks to that intelligence-led search operation, those three men are now receiving assistance.”

Women and girls are at a significantly higher risk of trafficking globally. The Department of Justice said no individual has been convicted of human trafficking but that there have been successful convictions in relation to associated charges.

“Trafficking in persons is a crime and a serious human rights violation,” the justice minister said.

“Addressing this crime is a never ending challenge and the Government is committed to further legislation to combat human trafficking and people smuggling as well as the implementation of a comprehensive strategy to combat trafficking of women and girls.”

The Department has established a forum for stakeholders in relation to human trafficking, which met for the first time on 10 July.