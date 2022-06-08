Government will pay for 10,000 remote working days at digital hubs this summer

MINISTER FOR RURAL and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced today that the government would rollout a voucher scheme to give remote workers free use of their local digital hub.

At least 10,000 hot desk spaces will be provided under the scheme, which is aimed at both existing hub users, as well as those accessing hub facilities for the first time.

Hot desking means that workers will share the same office and use a different desk each day.

Applications to connectedhubs.ie will provide three days of hub use per person between now and the end of August.

Announcing the initiative at the Creative Spark Digital Hub in Dundalk, Minister Humphreys said:

“When I meet remote workers across the country, they tell me all about the benefits of spending a few days each week working from a digital hub in their local community.

“They talk about how their lives are improved now that they don’t have to embark on that early morning, gruelling commute to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway or other urban centres.”

She added that since the pandemic, remote working was “a game-changer for thousands of people”.

Humphreys also announced €5 million in funding to build capacity and enhance existing Remote Working facilities, through the Connected Hubs 2022 Call.

The minister said that the price per day varies for each hub but it can range from €10 to €20 per day.

When asked if consideration is being given by Government to allow those who remote work at one of the hubs to offset the cost through their taxes, the minister said that would be a matter for the Department of Finance, but it is something that can be looked at.

81 projects across the country have been successful in securing funding which will support the installation of privacy booths, provision of podcast studios, and enhanced audio visual, networking and conferencing facilities.

In 2021 €9 million was awarded to applicants for the same Connected Hubs scheme.

The minister announced a related initiative, to provide €50,000 in funding to each Local Authority under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme to fund marketing campaigns and promote the remote working in their areas.

The measure which forms part of the 2022 Town and Village Renewal Scheme is open for applications, and could provide a total of €1.6 million to the country’s 32 local authorities.

“If I’m a remote worker thinking about locating – why should I choose your county?” Humphreys said.

“There is nothing like a bit of intercounty rivalry to bring out the best in everybody. I want to see ‘Choose Clare, Choose Sligo, Choose Donegal’, style marketing campaigns across the country to show off what counties have to offer.”

With reporting by Christina Finn