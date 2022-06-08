#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 8 June 2022
Advertisement

Government will pay for 10,000 remote working days at digital hubs this summer

There are currently 242 remote working facilities across the country.

By Jamie McCarron Wednesday 8 Jun 2022, 1:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,882 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5785475
Image: Shutterstock/BAZA Production
Image: Shutterstock/BAZA Production

MINISTER FOR RURAL and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced today that the government would rollout a voucher scheme to give remote workers free use of their local digital hub.

At least 10,000 hot desk spaces will be provided under the scheme, which is aimed at both existing hub users, as well as those accessing hub facilities for the first time.

Hot desking means that workers will share the same office and use a different desk each day.

Applications to connectedhubs.ie will provide three days of hub use per person between now and the end of August.

Announcing the initiative at the Creative Spark Digital Hub in Dundalk, Minister Humphreys said:

“When I meet remote workers across the country, they tell me all about the benefits of spending a few days each week working from a digital hub in their local community.

“They talk about how their lives are improved now that they don’t have to embark on that early morning, gruelling commute to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway or other urban centres.”

She added that since the pandemic, remote working was “a game-changer for thousands of people”. 

Humphreys also announced €5 million in funding to build capacity and enhance existing Remote Working facilities, through the Connected Hubs 2022 Call.

The minister said that the price per day varies for each hub but it can range from €10 to €20 per day. 

When asked if consideration is being given by Government to allow those who remote work at one of the hubs to offset the cost through their taxes, the minister said that would be a matter for the Department of Finance, but it is something that can be looked at. 

81 projects across the country have been successful in securing funding which will support the installation of privacy booths, provision of podcast studios, and enhanced audio visual, networking and conferencing facilities.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 In 2021 €9 million was awarded to applicants for the same Connected Hubs scheme.

The minister announced a related initiative, to provide €50,000 in funding to each Local Authority under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme to fund marketing campaigns and promote the remote working in their areas.

The measure which forms part of the 2022 Town and Village Renewal Scheme is open for applications, and could provide a total of  €1.6 million to the country’s 32 local authorities.

“If I’m a remote worker thinking about locating – why should I choose your county?” Humphreys said.

“There is nothing like a bit of intercounty rivalry to bring out the best in everybody. I want to see ‘Choose Clare, Choose Sligo, Choose Donegal’, style marketing campaigns across the country to show off what counties have to offer.”

With reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie