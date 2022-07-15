Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 15 July 2022
European Commission takes Hungary to court over LGBTQ law

Hungary’s so-called ‘anti-paedophilia’ law bans the “promotion” of homosexuality and gender reassignment to under-18s.

By AFP Friday 15 Jul 2022, 11:54 AM
59 minutes ago
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has taken Hungary to EU court over a law banning LGBTQ content to minors and the closure of an independent radio station.

Hungary’s so-called “anti-paedophilia” law, which, among other things, bans the “promotion” of homosexuality and gender reassignment to under-18s, came into force last year despite many warnings from Brussels and pushback by EU leaders.

“The Commission considers that the law violates the internal market rules, the fundamental rights of individuals (in particular LGBTQ people) as well as … EU values,” a statement said.

The EU Court of Justice can impose fines and financial penalties for non-compliance with its decisions.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called it a “disgrace” and the EU executive launched the procedure in July 2021.
france-eu Ursula von dar Leyen Source: Jean-Francois BADIAS
Hungary nationalist and conservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban assures that the law is not homophobic and aims to “protect the rights of children”.

The Commission is also suing Hungary in court over the national regulator’s decision to take independent radio station Klubradio off the air.

This was seen as a further blow to media pluralism in the country and Brussels launched an infringement procedure on this issue in June 2021.

“In the EU, the world’s leading democracy, no free radio station should be taken off the air for non-objective reasons on the basis of a discriminatory administrative procedure,” said EU commissioner Thierry Breton.

Hungary was again singled out in the Commission’s latest report on the rule of law in the EU, presented on Wednesday.

Brussels has also triggered a procedure that could lead to the suspension of EU funds to the country, due to shortfalls by Budapest on fighting corruption.

© AFP 2022

