Hunter Biden hit with fresh charges over alleged tax evasion

HUNTER BIDEN, THE son of US President Joe Biden, has been hit with nine fresh indictments by the US Department of Justice in California for tax offences.

The special counsel investigation into the 53-year-old is set to intensify ahead of next year’s presidential election, after he was hit with the new charges which include three felonies and six misdemeanours.

They will be added to a slew of federal firearms charges, in which the state of Delaware alleges that Hunter Biden broke several laws against drug users having guns in 2018.

The new charges arose on Thursday, shortly after the implosion of a plea deal that would have spared him jail time. They will potentially throw a spanner in the works of his father’s campaign for re-election.

The new indictment says Hunter Biden earned more than $7 million from 2016 to 2020 and used this money for a freewheeling lifestyle.

Special counsel David Weiss described the junior Biden as a man who “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills”.