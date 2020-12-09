#Open journalism No news is bad news

Joe Biden's son Hunter facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

The investigation by the Delaware US Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement by Biden’s transition office.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 9:28 PM
14 minutes ago 2,102 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5294593

hunter-biden-taxes President-elect Joe Biden (right) and his son Hunter (left) Source: Andrew Harnik via PA Images

US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden’s son Hunter says that his “tax affairs” are under federal investigation, putting a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father’s campaign.

In a statement released by the president-elect’s transition office, the younger Biden said he learned about the investigation yesterday. He did not disclose details of the matter.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement.

Hunter Biden has long been a target of US President Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections.

President Trump and his supporters also raised unsubstantiated charges of corruption related to Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine at the time his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration’s dealings with the Eastern European nation.

The disclosure of the federal investigation led by the US attorney’s office in Delaware comes at an awkward moment for the incoming president, who is assembling his Cabinet.

His pick for attorney general could have oversight of the investigation into the new president’s son if it is still ongoing when Mr Biden is sworn in on January 20.

The transition team said in a statement: “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Press Association

