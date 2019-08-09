Poll: Is this a hurl or a hurley?

IT’S A DEBATE perhaps as old as the game itself but it’s been raging again in recent days thanks another enduring tradition, a letter to the Irish Times.

The question is about whether the elegant wooden implement used to play one of Ireland’s national sports is known as a hurl or a hurley.

The letter writer in question was firmly in the latter camp, arguing that the former is a verb and verb only.

Some argue it’s a matter of geography and that it all depends on where you grew up. Some say either is perfectly acceptable. Some say we should just shut up and enjoy the wonderful game.

So what do you think? (For the purposes of this debate we’re talking about the English-language version, ‘camán’ is of course universally accepted.)

