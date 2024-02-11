Tipperary hold off Galway fightback while Clare end long wait for win in Waterford

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Tipperary 1-26 Galway 0-24

GEARÓID O’CONNOR’S 74th minute penalty ensured Tipperary held out for an Allianz League victory over Galway at Semple Stadium.

The Westerners had stormed back from nine points behind in the second half but could never edge ahead as points from Seamus Kennedy and O’Connor pushed the hosts back in front. They won it when Kennedy turned over Galway as they worked the sliotar out from the back and Conor Stakelum was cynically hauled down by Seán Linnane.

Clare's Adam Hogan shakes hands with Michael Kiely after the game. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Clare 0-20 Waterford 1-16

Aidan McCarthy fired eight points as Clare claimed their first league win at Walsh Park in 18 years. In front of 3,951 fans, two injury-time efforts from the Banner full forward saw Brian Lohan’s men scrape over the line against Waterford.

Six unanswered points either side of the interval turned the game in favour of the visitors. Midfielder Sean Rynne also shone for the Saffron and Blue with two from play.

