LIMERICK OUTSCORED WATERFORD 0-9 to 0-1 after the 55th minute to run out to a 0-30 – 2-14 win at the Gaelic Grounds.

A third Munster final in a row against rivals Clare, who beat Tipperary 1-24 – 0-24 in Thurles, now beckons for Limerick.

Waterford’s interest in this year’s championship is over following defeats over the past two Sundays.

Cork, who finished third in the Munster round robin, will progress to a preliminary quarter final.

In Leinster, TJ Reid’s 1-13 haul, which included a goal from a controversial penalty, secured victory by 1-24 – 2-20 for Kilkenny at Nowlan Park and a return to the provincial final.

Reid’s 52nd minute goal was one of the day’s big talking points. Wexford would argue that if Eoin Cody was fouled, then it was outside the penalty area but referee Liam Gordon pointed to the spot and Reid took advantage.

Kilkenny moved five points clear at that stage and relied on that cushion late on as Wexford rallied, cutting the deficit to just one thanks in part to a Cian Byrne goal.

Time ran out on Keith Rossiter’s side who are still through to a mid-June All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final as the third placed team in the group while Kilkenny will take on Dublin in the Leinster final.

Dublin scored a memorable win in Salthill over Galway, 2-27 – 1-24.

Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland winning captain David Burke after given a red card after just 16 minutes as Henry Shefflin’s side were sent crashing out of this year’s championship at Pearse Stadium.

Micheal Donoghue scored the biggest win since he took charge of Dublin last year as they came from five points adrift when Burke was dismissed to take control when they had the strong wind behind them in the second half.

They will now prepare for a Leinster final while there will be intense speculation over whether Shefflin will remain with the Tribesmen after three years in charge.

