The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Waterford 3-21

Tipperary 1-27

WATERFORD APPEARED ON the cusp of victory No 2 in this season’s Munster championship heading down the stretch in Walsh Park. The Deise went four points clear on two occasions thanks to the accuracy of Patrick Curran and Jack Prendergast.

Tipperary, though, with their season on the line, found a way to stage a recovery. Mark Kehoe fetched a puckout in injury-time and offloaded Jake Morris, his snap shot was blocked but substitute Seanie Kenneally bundled the rebound to the net. That left Tipperary one down, before Gearoid O’Connor and Darragh Lyons traded wides as the game became frantic and breathless.

And in one last pulsating passage of play, Tipperary managed to win a free in a crowded defence courtesy of Alan Tynan. O’Connor slotted the free to draw them level and James Owens blasted the final whistle shortly after.

Richie Lawlor tackles Galway's Gavin Lee. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Wexford 1-28

Advertisement

Galway 0-23

RELEGATION CONCERNS WERE firmly parked by Wexford as they rocked Galway in their round three Leinster Senior hurling championship duel at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford almost certainly required victory following the surprise defeat to Antrim, and Keith Rossiter’s men responded with a sure-footed first win in eight attempts over the Tribesmen in the provincial competition since Galway first entered Leinster in 2009.

An early second-half Rory O’Connor goal bolted the Model County into a 1-15 to 0-14 lead, and they didn’t look back after that, with veteran defender Liam Ryan inspiring the rearguard to quell a quite subdued Galway attack.

Wexford will be seeking to build upon this breakthrough when facing back-to-back road trips, away to Carlow on 19 May and Kilkenny a week later.

Galway remain very much in the equation for another Leinster final as they head to Antrim on 18 May before welcoming Dublin to Salthill.

To read the full reports, subscribe to The 42.