This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 16 September 2020
Advertisement

Forecasters warn of 'historical flooding' as Hurricane Sally bears down on US Gulf Coast

People living near streams or rivers are being urged to evacuate their homes.

By Press Association Wednesday 16 Sep 2020, 7:23 AM
9 minutes ago 1,135 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5205908
A couple, standing in knee deep water, look back at a home surrounded by storm surge water in Fort Walton Beach
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
A couple, standing in knee deep water, look back at a home surrounded by storm surge water in Fort Walton Beach
A couple, standing in knee deep water, look back at a home surrounded by storm surge water in Fort Walton Beach
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

HURRICANE SALLY STRENGTHENED to a Category 2 system with 100 mile-an-hour winds and heavy rain as it bore down on the US Gulf Coast early today.

Forecasters warned of “historical flooding” as the storm inched north-northwest towards the coast at around two miles per hour, with the National Hurricane Centre’s forecast map showing its centre as likely to make landfall this morning in Alabama, near the Florida border.

Rain fell sideways and began covering roads in Pensacola, Florida, and Mobile, with more than 80,000 power customers in the area without electricity, according to poweroutage.us.

Up to a foot of rain had fallen already on the coast by last night and Sally’s lumbering pace meant there would likely be extended deluges.

news-hurricane-sally A man holds an American flag near Fort Walton Beach in Florida Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“A hurricane moving at two miles per hour is stalled for all intents and purposes,” said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

“If they aren’t moving along and they just kind of sit there, you’re going to get a ridiculous amount of rain.”

Sally strengthened late yesterday, with sustained winds reaching 90mph. The National Hurricane Centre expected the hurricane to weaken slightly, from Category 2 to 1, when it came ashore, but warned this would still bring the likelihood of “historic life-threatening flash flooding”.

This morning, the Centre upgraded its advice and said that Sally had intensified to 105mph and a new advisory would be issued shortly.

By last night, hurricane warnings stretched from coastal Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle. There also was a threat the storm could spawn tornadoes and dump isolated rain accumulations of 30 inches in spots from the Florida Panhandle to southeast Mississippi.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Heavy rain and surf pounded the barrier island of Navarre Beach, Florida, on Tuesday and road signs wobbled in the wind.

Stacy Stewart, a hurricane centre senior specialist, warned that floods could be deadly.

“This is going to be historic flooding along with the historic rainfall,” Stewart said. “If people live near rivers, small streams and creeks, they need to evacuate and go somewhere else.”

Forecasters warned Sally could unleash flooding similar to that caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 in swamping the Houston metropolitan area.

Mississippi governor Tate Reeves urged people in the southern part of the state to prepare for the potential for flash flooding. He said about 120 people were in shelters in Mississippi.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie