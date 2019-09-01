State of emergency declared in multiple US states as Hurricane Dorian heads for Bahamas

Businesses in the Bahamas have been boarded up ahead of the storm.

Businesses in the Bahamas have been boarded up ahead of the storm.

HURRICANE DORIAN IS heading towards the Bahamas as the island chain braces itself for a direct hit, before the storm moves to the US coast.

The core of the extremely dangerous Category 4 storm is set to be “near or over” parts of the northwestern Bahamas today, according to the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC).

It will then “move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday” but exactly where – and how hard – it will strike the US coast is uncertain.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Florida’s coast and US President Donald Trump has declared a federal state of emergency in Florida, authorising national assistance to supplement state and local efforts.

Following a similar state order in Florida, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency yesterday:

Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario. State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 31, 2019 Source: Gov. Henry McMaster /Twitter

In neighboring North Carolina Governer Roy Cooper also declared a state of emergency, and Georgia announced a state of emergency for 12 counties.

Several schools canceled classes until at least Tuesday.

Orlando International Airport said it would protectively halt commercial flights at 2am (6am GMT) tomorrow.

In Grand Bahama, businesses have been boarded up and thousands have evacuated the hurricane’s predicted path.

Yasmin Rigby, a resident of the island’s main city Freeport, told AFP “people are moving out of the east and west ends, fearing the worst.”

Grocery stores’ shelves were “just about cleared,” Rigby said, and most homes and businesses had been shuttered since Friday.

Residents shopping for supplies before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. Source: Tim Aylen/PA

She said memories of past hurricanes – including 2005′s historic storm Wilma – were still fresh.

“It took weeks for water, food and electricity to be back to normal.”

The storm’s pace of 13 km per hour means as much as 25 inches of rain could land in northwestern Bahamas. That, coupled with the storm surge predictions, poses a fearful prospect for many of the islands, some barely feet above sea level.

Dorian’s current strength, with maximum sustained winds of 240 km per hour and even more powerful gusts, makes it nearly a Category 5 hurricane – the highest and most damaging level.

Prime Minister Hubert Minis issued a stark warning to residents: “The price you may pay for not evacuating is your life or other serious physical harm.”

- With reporting from AFP.