Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 19 September 2022
Advertisement

Hurricane Fiona slams Dominican Republic after causing power outage across Puerto Rico

Nearly 800 people were evacuated to safer locations, and more than 500 were in shelters, officials said.

By Press Association Monday 19 Sep 2022, 9:29 PM
24 minutes ago 975 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5870701
Residents replace a home’s roof that was torn off by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Image: Ricardo Hernandez via PA Images
Residents replace a home’s roof that was torn off by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Residents replace a home’s roof that was torn off by Hurricane Fiona in the low-income neighborhood of Kosovo in Veron de Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Image: Ricardo Hernandez via PA Images

HURRICANE FIONA HAS roared over the Dominican Republic a day after knocking out power to all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor described as “catastrophic”.

The blow from Fiona was made more devastating because Puerto Rico had yet to recover from Hurricane Maria, which killed nearly 3,000 people and destroyed the power grid in 2017.

Five years later, more than 3,000 homes on the island still have blue tarpaulins for a roof.

The wind and water from Fiona stripped the surface from roads, tore off roofs and sent torrents pouring into homes. The storm also took out a bridge and flooded two airports.

Authorities reported no deaths directly from the hurricane, but Puerto Rican officials said it was too early to know the full scope of damage.

The storm is still expected to unleash torrential rain across the US territory which is home to 3.2 million people.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi declined to say how long it would take to fully restore electricity, but said for most customers it would be “a question of days”.

Since the start of the storm, National Guard troops have rescued more than 900 people, General Jose Reyes told a news conference.

In the Dominican Republic, the government’s emergency centre reported downed trees and power lines. Nearly 800 people were evacuated to safer locations, and more than 500 were in shelters, officials said.

The National Weather Service office in Puerto Rico said flash flooding was occurring in south-central parts of the island and advised residents to move to higher ground immediately.

Up to 22 inches of rain fell in some areas of Puerto Rico and forecasters said another four to eight inches could fall as the storm moves away, with more possible in places.

Rain of up to 15 inches was projected for the eastern Dominican Republic, where authorities closed ports and beaches and told most people to stay home from work.

“It’s important people understand that this is not over,” said Ernesto Morales, a weather service meteorologist in San Juan.

He said flooding had reached “historic levels”, with authorities evacuating or rescuing hundreds of people across Puerto Rico.

“The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” Mr Pierluisi said.

Water service was cut to more than 837,000 customers — two-thirds of the total on the island — because of cloudy water at filtration plants or lack of power, officials said.

Authorities said at least 1,300 people spent the night in shelters across the island.

Brown water poured into streets and homes and closed airports in Ponce and Mayaguez.

The system also ripped asphalt from roads and washed away a bridge in the central mountain town of Utuado that police said was installed by the National Guard after Maria hit as a Category 4 storm.

US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency as the eye of the storm approached Puerto Rico’s south-west corner.

Fiona previously battered the eastern Caribbean, killing one man in the French territory of Guadeloupe when floodwaters washed his home away, officials said.

The system hit Puerto Rico on the anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, which slammed into the island in 1989 as a Category 3 storm.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie