Tuesday 27 September 2022
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3 storm ahead of making landfall on Cuba and Florida

People in Florida are being urged to stock up on food, water, medicine and fuel and sandbags are being distributed.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 10:00 AM
Hurricane Ian is tracked south of Florida by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) GOES-16 satellite.
Image: NOAA
Image: NOAA

HURRICANE IAN STRENGTHENED into a Category 3 storm as Cuba and Florida – both in the storm’s likely path – ramped up preparations to deal with high winds and potential flooding.

About 50,000 people in Cuba’s western Pinar del Rio province moved to safer locations, 6,000 of them to state-run shelters and the rest to the homes of relatives and friends, local authorities said.

The United States National Hurricane Center warned in an advisory today that Ian was intensifying and would “soon” make landfall in western Cuba.

“The maximum winds are now estimated to be 115 miles (185 kilometers) per hour with higher gusts,” it said, making Ian a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

‘Huge storm surge’ expected

In Florida, the city of Tampa was under a hurricane watch, and Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties as officials scrambled to prepare for the storm’s forecast landing tomorrow or Thursday.

Ian “will bring heavy rains, strong winds, flash flooding, storm surge, along with isolated tornado activity along Florida’s Gulf Coast,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Tallahassee yesterday.

He warned people to prepare for power cuts.

“Even if the eye of the storm doesn’t hit your region, you’re going to have really significant winds, it’s going to knock over trees, it’s going to cause interruptions,” DeSantis said, warning of likely flooding.

The governor urged residents to stock up on food, water, medicine and fuel, and he called up 7,000 National Guard members to help with the effort.

Authorities in several Florida municipalities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, started distributing free sandbags to residents to help protect their homes from the risk of flooding.

Tampa International Airport said it would suspend operations on at 5:00pm local time today.

US President Joe Biden approved emergency aid to 24 counties in Florida through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

NASA said it was rolling back its massive Moon rocket into its storage hangar at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida due to the hurricane.

Fiona’s wake

The Caribbean and parts of eastern Canada are still counting the cost of powerful storm Fiona, which tore through last week, claiming several lives.

When it arrived in eastern Canada, the storm packed intense winds of 80 miles per hour, bringing torrential rain and waves of up to 12 meters.

Three people are believed to have died when Fiona barreled into Canada’s Atlantic provinces as a post-tropical cyclone early Saturday.

Prince Edward Island authorities confirmed the death of one person, while officials in Newfoundland said they found the body of a 73-year-old woman believed to have been swept from her home. She was apparently sheltering in her basement when waves broke through.

A third person has been reported missing in Nova Scotia – one of the hardest-hit provinces – and is presumed dead.

“The devastation is immense,” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston told reporters. “The magnitude of the storm is incredible.”

Storm surges swept at least 20 homes into the sea in the town of Channel-Port aux Basques, on the southwestern tip of Newfoundland.

Around 200 residents had been evacuated before the storm hit.

“Some people have lost everything, and I mean everything,” Mayor Brian Button told CBC News.

© – AFP, 2022

