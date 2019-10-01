Emergency group on standby but track of Hurricane Lorenzo remains uncertain

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a meeting of the NECG during Storm Emma in 2018

A MEETING OF the National Emergency Coordination Group is on standby to meet at short notice, as Met Éireann continues to closely monitor the progress of Hurricane Lorenzo as it crosses the Atlantic.

The group – which consists of emergency personnel and key State services – will convene if necessary once it is clear what impact Lorenzo will have on Ireland from late Wednesday onwards.

Yesterday, Met Éireann said that Lorenzo is “a large and powerful hurricane” but added that it should weaken as it passes the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean with its path from there not yet apparent.

In a statement late last evening, Minister Eoghan Murphy said that the track of the storm remains uncertain at this time.

Murphy said management from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency section of his department is working closely with Met Éireann on the matter.

“Met Éireann have been working with the US National Hurricane Centre, the EU and the UK Met Offices to forecast the evolution of Hurricane Lorenzo,” he said. “This hurricane is forecast to transition to a tropical storm as it tracks towards Ireland.

But we do not yet know it’s exact path.

The minister said contact had been made with all local authorities to monitor weather forecasts and prepare for any storm impacts by activating crisis management and local coordination arrangements.

Contact has also been made with the Department of Transport, the gardaí, ESB networks, the Office of Public Works and Irish Water but a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) will only meet “if I am advised it’s necessary”, Murphy said.

“Given the uncertainty associated with the track and evolution of Hurricane Lorenzo we have requested all departments to have staff on standby who are available to attend NECG at short notice,” he added.