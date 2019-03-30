Five men arrested in connection with Hutch murder plot released without charge

FIVE PEOPLE ARRESTED by specialist gardaí in relation to an apparent attempt on the life of a Hutch family member have all been released without charge.

On Wednesday, as part of ongoing investigation conducted by Special Crime Operations into serious feud related crime, gardaí arrested three men aged between 24 and 38.

They were all arrested for conspiracy to murder. The next day gardaí arrested two more people in relation to the same incident.

However, this afternoon gardaí confirmed that all five have been released without charge.

A spokeswoman said: “The two remaining men (20s and 30s) arrested as part of the ongoing investigations into serious feud related organised criminal activity in the Dublin Region, have been released without charge.

“A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. There are now no persons in custody in relation to this investigation.”