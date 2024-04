HUW EDWARDS HAS resigned from his role as a news presenter with the BCC after 40 years, the station has announced.

“Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC,” a statement from the Corporation said. “After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.”

“The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further,” the BBC said today.

Edward has been absent from his role since July last year after he was suspended from his role after he was accused of making payments to a young girl for sexually explicit images.

The presenter has been dealing with severe difficulties with his mental health for many years.

In July his wife, Vicky Flind, named her husband as the BBC presenter who was facing the allegations published in The Sun newspaper and that her husband had been hospitalised as a result of difficulties with his mental health.

Edwards worked for the BBC for 40 years. Alamy Alamy

Edwards had been dealing with bouts of depression and told the BBC in an interview that he had been bedridden on a number of occasions as a result. Before then, in 2019, he also told BBC Cymru that he was mentally “in the wrong place” and physically “unhealthy” for quite some time.

Edwards was the news presenter during many major breaking news events in the UK, including the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He was suspended from his role in the BBC and has not been in the public eye since he was hospitalised in July.

The allegations included claims that Edwards had paid large sums of money to a young girl in return for lewd and explicit images.

In a letter to the BBC, a lawyer representing the girl said that nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the presenter and that the allegations were “rubbish”.

Edwards was suspended by the BBC after the allegations were published but the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence had been committed by the presenter at the time.