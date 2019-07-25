This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hyde and Seek says 'overall picture' from RTÉ Investigates show 'does not reflect who we are'

Hyde and Seek it had taken steps to deal with “urgent issues” highlighted in the RTÉ programme last night.

By Sean Murray Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 12:45 PM
File photo. Hyde and Seek creche on Shaw Street
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
HYDE AND SEEK – the creche chain at the centre of the controversy sparked by the RTÉ Investigates programme last night – has said that it is addressing “specific issues” quickly but added the “overall picture [the show] painted does not reflect who we are”.

Children were filmed being roughly handled in the footage recorded by RTÉ Investigates, and concerns were raised about fire safety, food quality, and staff to child ratios. 

Footage from inside the facilities was filmed by these undercover reporters, and some issues raised in Tusla’s inspection reports were also mentioned during the broadcast, including a lack of training and garda vetting and concerns about fire safety.

Anne Davey, the owner of Hyde and Seek, the company which ran the three creches, resigned yesterday ahead of the documentary, Crèches Behind Closed Doors, airing last night.

In a statement this afternoon, Hyde and Seek said an expert external consultant will be sought and appointed to review its management structure and service. It will also seek to appoint a new manager at the Tolka Road creche featured on the RTÉ programme.

“We know we need to work to rebuild, retain and enhance the trust our parents have in us,” it said. “We have spoken to many of them in recent days and would urge others with concerns to contact us. 

We are available to talk to and meet parents at any time. We note that while the programme made criticisms of aspects of our service, it praised our childcare staff whose dedication, professionalism and kindness are central to the care we provide.

Hyde and Seek also said that it has taken steps to deal with “urgent issues”. This included fire safety issues and it said fire safety inspectors had confirmed issues regarding the layout of cot rooms had been resolved. 

“Our policy and practice is to abide by the staff ratios set out by Tusla, though we know that, as in most creches, this may not be the case at every moment of every day,” it said.

It said that while it disputed some of the detail of what has been reported, but does not dispute the “overall point, which is that we have work to do to ensure we continue to offer the highest standards of care”. 

RTÉ also highlighted that profits after salaries at Hyde and Seek of over €2 million in the past five years. The creche chain said its directors receive “modest salaries” and no dividends had been paid to shareholders in recent years.

Hyde and Seek added: “We have been in direct communication with many parents over the past week to discuss concerns they have and we would encourage any parents with concerns to come directly to us.”

‘Deeply shocked and appalled’

Reacting to the programme on Morning Ireland today, Zappone said she was “deeply shocked and appalled to see the children being treated in this way”.

She said she was “so concerned” that such appalling behaviour” took place despite “improved standards and regulations” in the sector and enforcement regulation from Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

TheJournal.ie today revealed further issues discovered by Tusla inspectors at the three facilities in question, including concerns about a loose blind cord, faecal matter on mattresses, and medicine administered to a child without evidence of parental consent, as well as fire safety issues being flagged four years ago

In a statement released after the documentary aired, Tusla said the “distressing” footage “will undoubtedly cause upset and anxiety for parents/guardians and the general public”.

We recognise and share the serious concerns the programme raises about the quality of care within these crèches, but more importantly the impact of concerning adult behaviours on children.

With reporting from Órla Ryan and Stephen McDermott

