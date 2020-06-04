This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 4 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hydroxychloroquine study in Lancet pulled after authors couldn't verify data

The now-retracted study found that hydroxychloroquine showed no benefit against the coronavirus – and even increased the risk of dying in hospital.

By AFP Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 10:02 PM
10 minutes ago 1,065 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5115316
A box of Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine) is seen at a drugstore in Paris.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A box of Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine) is seen at a drugstore in Paris.
A box of Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine) is seen at a drugstore in Paris.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THREE OF THE four authors behind a large-scale study in The Lancet that raised safety fears over the use of common anti-malarial drugs to treat Covid-19 have retracted their paper, blaming a company that supplied the data set.

The study retrospectively analysed some 96,000 patient records used in a study that found hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine showed no benefit against the coronavirus – and even increased the risk of dying in hospital, with heart arrhythmia a particular concern.

The finding led the World Health Organization to suspend clinical trials into the medicines, but it was soon followed by widespread concern among scientists over a lack of information about the countries and hospitals that contributed data.

Mandeep Mehra, a professor at Harvard University who led the work, along with Frank Ruschitzka of the University Hospital Zurich and Amit Patel of the University of Utah, said in a statement they had tried to launch a third-party peer review into the data.

But Surgisphere, a little-known healthcare analytics firm based in Chicago that supplied the records, refused to cooperate with the peer reviewers, who had been asked to verify the records and replicate the study’s findings.

Our independent peer reviewers informed us that Surgisphere would not transfer the full dataset, client contracts, and the full ISO audit report to their servers for analysis as such transfer would violate client agreements and confidentiality requirements.

“Based on this development, we can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources,” the three authors said.

Due to this unfortunate development, the authors request that the paper be retracted.

They stressed that they had worked “in good faith and at a time of great need” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We deeply apologize to you, the editors, and the journal readership for any embarrassment or inconvenience that this may have caused.

Sapan Desai, a vascular surgeon and Surgisphere’s chief executive, did not join the retraction. The public relations firm that represents him told AFP he would not be making a comment at this time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This story was first highlighted in an exclusive by The Guardian, which raised concerns about the data provided by, and scientific qualifications of employees at Surgisphere.

This lead the Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine to issue expressions of concern, and also lead to the WHO to resume its hydroxychloroquine trials.

The trials had been suspended after this seemingly large-scale study published last month cast doubt over its effectiveness and safety.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie