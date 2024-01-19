Appeal issued over whereabouts of a Hyundai IX35 as gardaí concerned for welfare of driver

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information regarding the current whereabouts of a black Hyundai IX35.

The car has a registration number of EX15PVF.

An Garda Síochána are concerned for the health and welfare of the male driver of the car.

They are appealing to the driver to make contact with his family or An Garda Síochána at any garda station.

No details have been provided regarding the possible location of the vehicle but it’s understood it is a nationwide appeal.

Members of the public with any information are asked not to approach the vehicle but to report any information or sighting by calling 999 or 112, any garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.