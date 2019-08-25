This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 25 August, 2019
Ian Bailey arrested in Cork on suspicion of drink driving

The 62-year-old was detained in Schull this evening.

By TheJournal.ie team Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 11:25 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IAN BAILEY WAS arrested in Cork tonight in relation to an alleged drink driving offence. 

The 62-year-old was detained by gardaí in Schull where he had been socialising for the evening.

He has been brought to Bantry Garda Station where investigations are ongoing. 

In Paris in May, Bailey was convicted in absentia for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. The French woman was killed in Toormore, Cork in December 1996 but nobody has been prosecuted over her death in Ireland. 

Speaking to the Irish Times a week after the guilty verdict, Bailey said he now expected to be arrested under a European warrant. 

Despite those expectations, there has been no official movement on executing the warrant.

