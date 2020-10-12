#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 12 October 2020
Ian Bailey to discover today if he is to be extradited to France

Bailey has always denied any role in the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork in 1996.

By Sean Murray Monday 12 Oct 2020, 9:47 AM
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
THE HIGH COURT is set to deliver its ruling this afternoon on a bid to have Ian Bailey surrendered to French authorities in relation to the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

This is the third time French authorities are seeking Bailey’s surrender in relation to the death of du Plantier, whose badly beaten body was found outside her holiday home in Schull in west Cork in December 1996.

The Englishman (63), with an address at The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull was convicted of the French woman’s murder in his absence in a Paris court in May 2019.

Bailey has always denied any involvement in her murder. He has described the legal proceedings against him in France as a “farce”. 

He told the High Court that he has been greatly restrained and unable to travel freely since the issuing of a European Arrest Warrant against him in 2010. 

French authorities are seeking his extradition again and the High Court will deliver its judgement in this matter this afternoon. 

Sean Murray
